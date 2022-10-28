Retirement Group LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,627. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $61.17. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $69.20.

