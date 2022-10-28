Retirement Group LLC Buys 24,857 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 376.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,857 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,001,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,100,000 after purchasing an additional 209,687 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,655,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,067,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,913,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,516,000 after buying an additional 640,553 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 45,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,999. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97.

