Retirement Group LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Retirement Group LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.72. 440,916 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.