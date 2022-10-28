Retirement Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,266 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TI Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,983. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $20.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63.

