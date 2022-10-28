Retirement Group LLC Has $721,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 204,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.22. 1,732,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,425,704. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

