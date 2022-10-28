Retirement Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 195,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

