Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Position Boosted by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,720 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,205,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,697,000 after acquiring an additional 921,196 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 579,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 575,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $22,231,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.51. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $54.82.

