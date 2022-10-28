Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.19. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

