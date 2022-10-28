Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion. Seagate Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.05)-0.35 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,389,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.17. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

