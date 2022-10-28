Secret (SIE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $770.00

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $15.39 million and $770.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00520811 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $275.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

