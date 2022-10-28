Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 1,480 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 0.3 %

Hologic stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,988. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.