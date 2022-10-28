Short Interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Grows By 63.9%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the September 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,192. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,332.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $3,637,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 385,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 661,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 46,065 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Stories

