Short Interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Grows By 63.9%

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2022

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBPGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the September 30th total of 4,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,192. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBPGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,332.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $3,637,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 385,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 661,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 46,065 shares in the last quarter. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.45 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Stories

