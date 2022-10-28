Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Grows By 31.8%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Basanite Stock Performance

Shares of BASA stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,100. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.29.

Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

