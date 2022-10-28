Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Grows By 127.8%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the September 30th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BioLineRx Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BioLineRx stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,446. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.93.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BioLineRx during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLRX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

