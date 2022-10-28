Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW) Expands By 68.8%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BT Brands Stock Performance

BT Brands stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25. BT Brands has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.78.

