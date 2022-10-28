Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Increases By 66.8%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the September 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 81,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,330. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 55.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

