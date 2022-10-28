Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Expands By 53.7%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the September 30th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,274.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

DSKIF remained flat at $29.46 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

