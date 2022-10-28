Short Interest in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Rises By 130.9%

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a growth of 130.9% from the September 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in DTRT Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 2,471.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 344,228 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 183,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTRT remained flat at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,969. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. DTRT Health Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

