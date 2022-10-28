Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Rises By 58.8%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Esprit Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ESPGY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. 62,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,113. Esprit has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.
Esprit Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esprit (ESPGY)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.