Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Rises By 58.8%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 58.8% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Esprit Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ESPGY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. 62,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,113. Esprit has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Get Esprit alerts:

Esprit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.