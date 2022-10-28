Short Interest in Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Increases By 142.9%

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPGGF traded up 0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching 0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,043. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.76. Imperium Technology Group has a 1-year low of 0.72 and a 1-year high of 4.72.

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household furnishing products and accessories. The company operates through six segments: Game Publishing, Cloud Computing and Data Storage, Esports, Household Products, Property Investment, and Money Lending. It produces stainless steel home furnishing products for kitchens and bathrooms; and offers diversified financial products, including personal loans, home mortgages, equity financing and mortgage, and corporate finance.

