Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Rises By 166.0%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 166.0% from the September 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Soda

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Soda stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Jones Soda as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Soda alerts:

Jones Soda Trading Down 2.5 %

JSDA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 71,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,463. Jones Soda has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda ( OTCMKTS:JSDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Jones Soda had a negative return on equity of 48.35% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.