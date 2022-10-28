Short Interest in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Rises By 166.0%

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 166.0% from the September 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Soda
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jones Soda stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 89,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Jones Soda as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jones Soda Trading Down 2.5 %
JSDA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 71,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,463. Jones Soda has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30.
About Jones Soda
Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jones Soda (JSDA)
