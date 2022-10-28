Short Interest in Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Grows By 2,531.6%

Philux Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,579,000 shares, a growth of 2,531.6% from the September 30th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,928,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Philux Global Group Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of PHIL stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. 55,885,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,830,880. Philux Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Philux Global Group

Philux Global Group Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company also produces and sells spirits; holds various mineral and natural resources; provides environmental management services. It also focuses on various sub-funds for investment in real estate, renewable energy, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, and other sectors.

