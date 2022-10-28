Short Interest in Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Rises By 1,748.3%

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,100 shares, a growth of 1,748.3% from the September 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,465,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Sycamore Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,234. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sycamore Entertainment Group (SEGI)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.