Short Interest in Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA) Drops By 24.4%

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 100,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiziana Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:TLSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 86,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Tiziana Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Stock Down 1.9 %

Tiziana Life Sciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.70. 97,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,264. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules to treat human diseases in oncology and immunology. The company's lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of Crohn's, graft versus host, ulcerative colitis, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis diseases.

