Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Grows By 34.6%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 181.3 days.
Toshiba Stock Performance
Shares of TOSBF stock remained flat at $36.17 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.25.
About Toshiba
