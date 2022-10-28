Short Interest in TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Increases By 27.6%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,911,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 6,200,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,778.0 days.

TUI Stock Performance

TUIFF remained flat at $1.58 during trading on Friday. TUI has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00.

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

