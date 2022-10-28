Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-0.86 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Silgan from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.72. 401,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,050. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Silgan by 65.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Silgan by 90,740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

