Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sizzle Acquisition Price Performance

SZZL remained flat at $10.20 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sizzle Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

