SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.94. 91,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,606. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.48. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.