Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Trading Down 3.5%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating)'s share price fell 3.5% on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.13. 32,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 68,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

