Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,042,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,805,708 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Starbucks worth $79,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 106,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 11,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.49.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

