State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,186 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 1.0% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 5.98% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $252,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 88,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 783,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,507,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

EWT stock remained flat at $41.75 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 109,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,715. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.