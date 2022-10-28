State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Danaher were worth $101,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.29. 67,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,048. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.