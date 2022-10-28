Status Price Up 7.6% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $100.79 million and approximately $14.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,644.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003517 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007749 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00033426 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00043923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02822712 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $5,247,211.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.