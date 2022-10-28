Stellar Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $105.06 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002856 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011790 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,369.37 or 0.30760831 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000481 BTC.
Stellar Profile
Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,562 coins and its circulating supply is 25,612,762,161 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stellar Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.