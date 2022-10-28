Stellar Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and approximately $105.06 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,369.37 or 0.30760831 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,562 coins and its circulating supply is 25,612,762,161 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

