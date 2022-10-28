Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October 28th (ADDYY, AMBP, APDN, ASBFY, ASOMY, AXTA, BBAR, BRO, BSBR, CAT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 28th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.70.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $221.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $196.00.

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Codan (OTCMKTS:CODAF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $4.45 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.05.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $250.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $297.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. Itau BBA Securities currently has 84.00 price target on the stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $250.00 price target on the stock.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Patrizia (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) was downgraded by analysts at Baader Bank to a reduce rating. Baader Bank currently has €8.00 ($8.16) price target on the stock.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sika (OTC:SKFOF) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a buy rating.

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was downgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a buy rating to a hold rating. Cheuvreux currently has €0.22 ($0.22) target price on the stock.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to an underperform rating.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $7.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $250.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $385.00.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

