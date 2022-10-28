StockNews.com Lowers A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) to Hold

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $54.38. 1,033,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,658. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 578,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,937,000 after buying an additional 55,468 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

