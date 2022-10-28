Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 134,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Streamline Health Solutions
In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 757,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 6.3 %
Streamline Health Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 58,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,688. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.