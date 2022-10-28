Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 134,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Streamline Health Solutions

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 757,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Up 6.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 58,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,688. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.