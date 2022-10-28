SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 49,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SWK by 190.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

SWKH traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. 3,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $242.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.22.

SWK ( NASDAQ:SWKH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

