SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 49,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SWK by 190.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.
SWK Stock Up 2.4 %
SWKH traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.89. 3,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. SWK has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $242.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.22.
SWK Company Profile
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SWK (SWKH)
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
- Will Ryanair Stock Gains, Strong Estimates Help it Fly?
Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.