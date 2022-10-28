Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

TVE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.66.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

TVE traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.15. 3,290,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,587. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.08 and a 1 year high of C$6.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$406.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.