TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TB SA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,035. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. TB SA Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TB SA Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 54.5% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 57.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $244,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition by 34.7% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $936,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TB SA Acquisition Company Profile

TB SA Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify African companies that promote environmental, social and governance, ESG, and principles.

