TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Short Interest Down 64.1% in October

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the September 30th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBP. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TC Biopharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

TC Biopharm Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.18. 201,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,605. TC Biopharm has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.