TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 157,814 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,479,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,814 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Visa worth $1,078,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa stock opened at $204.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $386.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 48.67% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

