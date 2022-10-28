TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,886 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $73,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,564 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

