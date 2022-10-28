TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 168,184 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $64,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $221.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

