TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $60,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 20.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 46.4% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 61.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SPOT. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.38.

SPOT stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 1.82. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.50 and a 12 month high of $305.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.34.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

