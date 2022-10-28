TD Securities Trims EQT (NYSE:EQT) Target Price to $61.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.94.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 340,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.18. EQT has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EQT will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

