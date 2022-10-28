TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 90.7% in October

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the September 30th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TDK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,622. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. TDK has a 12 month low of $27.09 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 9.25%. Research analysts predict that TDK will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TDK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

