Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Terumo Price Performance

Shares of TRUMY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,702. Terumo has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $44.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.