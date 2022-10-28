TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Update

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 89.9% from the September 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TESS stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $4.82. 19,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,305. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TESSCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.